July 2024 Global Bishops and Christian Leaders Letter

In a new letter, over 200 global Christian bishops and executive leaders urged world powers to end complicity in the ongoing violence and atrocities committed in Gaza as a part of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The letter calls for an immediate permanent ceasefire, work for the release of hostages and prisoners held without due process of law alike, the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to civilians, and halting all weapons and ammunition transfers to Israel to ensure they are being used according to international law. Read the full letter and signatories below.
Read CMEP’s cover letter to President Biden here.
July 23, 2024
As global Christian leaders committed to peace and justice and the recognition of the image of God in all humanity, we abhor the ongoing violence that has now continued for more than nine months between Hamas and the Israeli military. More than 1,100 people were killed by the Hamas attacks on October 7th, and mass killings by the Israeli military in Gaza have taken more than 39,000 lives. More than two-thirds of Gaza – including tens of thousands of homes, hospitals, schools, and universities – have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable. Not only the livelihoods but even the wherewithal to maintain the most basic subsistence of two million people has been erased. Children are dying of malnutrition, credible reports indicate prisoners are being tortured, and efforts to release the hostages are not being prioritized. These atrocities stain the conscience of all humanity, and in this, we include ourselves as Christian leaders and the global church.
Against this catastrophic backdrop, we have called before and call again now, with heartfelt insistence, for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, for the return of hostages, and the release of Palestinian prisoners held without due process. Immediate and untrammeled access for the huge humanitarian response is now required to restore to the people of Gaza their God-given dignity and the same right to food, shelter, education, healthcare and the means to support themselves that we enjoy.
Challenging as this will be to achieve, it will not be enough. Regrettably, we now face the threat of even greater and more widespread violence. This is a moment of extreme peril not only for Israelis and Palestinians but for the entire region. A full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah is an imminent possibility. A largely unreported and bloody confrontation has been developing in the West Bank between Israeli security forces, often working together with or alongside armed settler groups, against Palestinians – especially, but not only, those living in refugee camps. More than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank so far this year. The incidence of land seizures and house demolitions in Area C has dramatically increased. As of early July, the Government of Israel recently approved the largest single appropriation of occupied land – 12.7 square kilometers (nearly 5 square miles) in the Jordan Valley – since the 1993 Oslo Accords.
Nonviolent resistance to prolonged occupation has been met with unjustified violence by Israel and has been delegitimized by ill-considered condemnation from parts of the international community. This has contributed to a growing belief among many Palestinians in the West Bank that armed resistance is both legitimate and effective, even inevitable. This growing conviction is contrasted with a perceived failure and impotence of the commitment to non-violent reisistence, peacebuilding, and reconciliation that, as Christians, we share and support. On all sides of this conflict, belief in the possibility of peace and the commitment to non-violent approaches is waning. The window for constructive dialogue between combatant parties is rapidly closing. It will be replaced by more violence and a further erosion of hope and trust. As Christian leaders, we feel compelled to speak out before it is too late and broader Middle East war becomes inevitable.
Without decisive action now, the consequences of this drift to deeper, broader, and more entrenched conflict will be more destruction and loss of innocent lives. It is time for the international community, as well as Israeli, Palestinian, and regional decision makers, to act. Our common humanity demands it. Millions around the globe demand it. We therefore reiterate our appeal to the belligerents for an end to hostilities and for hostages to be returned to their families.
We fear the existential threat to the Christian presence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories – the very place where our faith tradition began. More than three percent of the Christian community in Gaza has been killed since October 7th, including 18 Christians at St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church. Dozens of Christian families throughout the West Bank have left due to the occupation, increased violence, and economic pressures. Christians and their significant contributions to civil society could soon disappear from the Holy Land.
Thus, as Christians and people of peace, we call on the international community and global institutions to end all arms flows into the conflict zone and to end various states’ attempts to frustrate legal remedies being sought in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to war crimes alleged against both sides and the ‘plausible’ accusation that Israeli action in Gaza ‘could amount to genocide.’ We also call for unrestricted access to all necessary humanitarian assistance for those in need and the opening of an internationally facilitated long-term and permanent peace process.
Violence, impunity, denigration, frustration, and flouting of the rules-based international order must stop. Now is the time for courageous and creative leadership that works for peace. We speak out as Christian leaders with a deep concern for the common good for all affected by war and conflict without exception. We speak with urgency. We speak in a spirit of peace. We speak because we are deeply inspired by the courageous and selfless commitment of our Palestinian Christian brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, who suffer alongside their Muslim and Jewish neighbors and remain resolutely determined to help bring about a just and dignified future for all inhabitants of these lands.
Joyce Ajlouny
General Secretary
American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)
United States
Rev. Eddy Alemán
General Secretary
Reformed Church in America
United States
Christine Allen
Director
Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD)
England/Wales
Dr. Tanas Alqassis
Chair of the Board
Bethlehem Development Trust
United Kingdom
Mgr. Coffi Roger Anoumou
Bishop
Saint Pierre-Claver, Cathedral, Lokossa, Diocese of Lokossa
Benin
Mena Antonio
Chief Executive
Caritas Aotearoa
New Zealand
Archbishop Vicken Aykazian
Ecumenical Director and Diocesan Legate Diocese
Armenian Church of America, Eastern
United States
Anna Villas Balasch
Presidenta
Caritas Andorrana
Principat d’Andorra
Rev. Dr. Bonnie Bates
Conference Minister, Penn Northeast Conference
United Church of Christ (UCC)
United States
Bishop Giorgio Bertin
President of Caritas MONA
Vice President ICMC
Italy
Bishop Steven Biegler
Diocese of Cheyenne (Catholic)
United States
Rev. Bronwen Boswell
Acting Stated Clerk
Presbyterian Church (USA)
United States
Sister Barbara Brigham
Medical Mission Sisters, Justice Office
United States
Bishop George Bugeja, OFM
President
Catholic Church and Caritas
Libya
Adwoa Burnley
Clerk of Britain Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)
United Kingdom
Jean Beil
Regional Coordinator
Caritas North America
United States
Cardinal Stephen Brislin
Archbishop
Archdiocese of Cape Town
South Africa
Rev. Harry J. Bury, PhD
President
Twin Cities Nonviolent
United States
Rev. Tyler Burns
The Witness
A Black Christian Collective
United States
Rev. Dr. LaMarco Cable
President
Disciples Overseas Ministries
Co-Executive
Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and United Church of Christ
United States
Bishop Laurie Larson Caesar
Bishop, Oregon Synod
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)
United States
Revd. Helen Cameron
President
Methodist Church in Britain
United Kingdom
Bishop Charles A. M. Campbell
President
Caritas
Sierra Leone
Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon
Executive Director
Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP)
United States
Bishop Christian Carlassare
Catholic Diocese of Rumbek
South Sudan
Sister Janice Cebula
President
Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, Iowa
United States
Pastor Raymond Chang
President
Asian American Christian Collaborative
United States
The Rt. Revd. Christopher Chessun
Lord Bishop of Southwark
Church of England
United Kingdom
Apostle Bunda Chibwe
Apostle, West Central Africa Field
Community of Christ
United States
Shane Claiborne
Co-founder
Red Letter Christians (RLC)
United States
The Rev. Tyler Connoley
Conference Minister
Central Pacific Conference of the United Church of Christ
United States
Stassi D. Cramm
Counselor to the President
Community of Christ
United States
Bishop William Crean
Chairman
Trocaire
Ireland
Dr. Cristina Calvo
Board
Caritas Internationalis
Argentina
Bishop Jamal Daibes
Bishop of Djibouti
Catholic Church
Djibouti
Rev. Dr. Rob Dalrymple
Executive Director
Determinetruth
United States
Right Revd. Dr. Eddie Daniels
Diocesan Bishop
Anglican Church of Southern Africa, Diocese of Port Elizabeth
South Africa
Bishop Duleep de Chickera
Former Bishop of Colombo
Anglican Church of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Marie Dennis
Co-President (Emeritus)
Pax Christi International
United States
Bishop Jan De Groef
Bishop
Bishop of Bethlehem
South Africa
Bishop Dalcy Diamini
Anglican Church
Eswatini
Bishop S.J. Dithipe
African Methodist Episcopal Church SA
South Africa
Rt. Revd. Michael Doe
Assistant Bishop, & Trustee of the Balfour Project
Anglican Diocese of Southwark
United Kingdom
Bishop Michael Dooley
Catholic Diocese of Dunedin
New Zealand
Revd. Dr. Duncan Dormor
General Secretary (CEO)
United Society Partners in the Gospel
United Kingdom
The Rev. Emmett L. Dunn
Executive Secretary-Treasurer/CEO
Lott Carey Foreign Baptist Mission Convention
United States
Alistair Dutton
Secretary General
Caritas Internationalis
Vatican City
Bishop Sally Dyck
Ecumenical Officer
The United Methodist Church
United States
The Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton
Presiding Bishop
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)
United States
Bishop Paul Erickson
Greater Milwaukee Synod
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)
United States
Jamie Eyre
Chief Executive
Embrace the Middle East
United Kingdom
Rt. Rev’d Dr. Keerthisiri Fernando
Bishop Emeritus of Kurunagala: Church of Ceylon
Diocese of Kurunagala: Church of Ceylon & Diocese of Melbourne
Sri Lanka and Australia
Diacre Robert Ferrua
Président
Caritas Monaco
Monaco
Bishop Mluleki Fikizolo
Bishop
Diocese of Mbhashe
South Africa
Bishop Gilbert Filter
Cape Church
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa
South Africa
Dr. Oscar Velasco Flores
Secretario General
YMCA México
México
Andrew Fox
President
Community of Christ (British Isles)
United Kingdom
The Rt. Revd. Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani
The Bishop of Chelmsford
Church of England
United Kingdom
Dr. Matthew J. Frizzell
Director of International Human Resources
Community of Christ
United States
The Rt. Revd. Dr. Martin Gainsborough
Bishop of Kingston
Church of England
United Kingdom
Rev. César Garcíae
General Secretary
Mennonite World Conference
Canada
Bishop Musie Ghebreghiorghis, O.F.M. Cap.
Eparch of Emdeber – Ethiopia
Catholic Church
Ethiopia
Mrs. Carolyn Godfrey
Vice-President of Methodist Conference
Methodist Church in Britain
United Kingdom
Juan Antonio González Núñez
Apostolic Administrator
Catholic Church, Hawassa Vicariate, Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Rev. Wesley Granberg-Michaelson
General Secretary Emeritus
Reformed Church in America (RCA)
United Kingdom
Janné C. Grover
Apostle
Community of Christ
United States
Sister Monica Gundler
President
Sisterof Charity of Cincinnati
United States
Susan Gunn
Director
Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns
United States
Rapacioli Maria Graziella
Econome
Ass.Diocésaine D’Algérie – Diocèse Alger
Algeria
Rev. Dr. Andrew S. Hamilton
District Executive
Southeastern District Church of the Brethren
United States
Rev. Michel W. Hansrod
General Secretary
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa
South Africa
Bishop Ron Harmon
Presiding Bishop
Community of Christ
United States
Rev. Dr. Katie Harmon-McLaughlin
Director of Formation Ministries
World Church Leadership Council
United States
Lisa Sharon Harper
President and Founder
Freedom Road
United States
Denise Hatton
National Secretary & Chief Executive
YMCA England & Wales
England and Wales
Lieve Herijgers
Broederlijk Delen
Executive Director
Belgium
Sr. Teresa Hougnon, MM
President
Maryknoll Sisters
United States
Rt. Revd. Dr. John Inge
Lord Bishop of Worcester
Church of England
United Kingdom
Lisa Jernigan
President
Amplify Peace
United States
The Reverend Susan C. Johnson
National Bishop
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada
Canada
Ingrid Rosendorf Joys
General Secretary
Caritas Norge
Norway
Maryellen Kane, CSJ
Executive Director
U.S. Federation Sisters of St. Joseph
United States
Bishop Emeritus Peter Kang
Co-President
Pax Christi Korea (PCK)
Korea (South)
Rev. Nicolas Kazarian
Ecumenical Officer
Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America
United States
Bishop Steven C. Kellogg
CMEP Board Representative
Community of Christ
United States
Kelly Kellum
General Secretary
Friends United Meeting (FUM)
United States
Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito
Bishop
Diocese of Aliwal (SACBC)
South Africa
Rev. Hansjörg Kopp
General Secretary of YMCA Germany
YMCA Germany
Germany
Bishop Donald P. Kreiss
Southeast Michigan Synod
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)
United States
Jonathan Kuttab
Executive Director
Friends of Sabeel, North America (FOSNA)
United States
Anselmo Lee
Co-President
Pax Christi Korea
Republic of Korea
Bishop Dr. Sox Leleki
Methodist Church of Southern Africa
South Africa
Robin K. Linkhart, Council of Twelve
Apostle
Community of Christ
United States
Bishop Carla K Long
Counselor to the Presiding Bishop
Community of Christ
United States
Rev. Dr. David Long-Higgins
Conference Minister
Heartland Conference, United Church of Christ
United States
Van Haute Luc
General Manager
Caritas International Belgium
Belgium
Bishop Stephen Lowe
Catholic Diocese of Auckland
New Zealand
Bishop Joshua Louw
Bishop of Table Bay, Diocese of Cape Town
Anglican Church of Southern Africa
South Africa
Rev. Jan Lubbe
Moderator
Dutch Reformed Church in Southern Africa
South Africa
Eglantina Lula
Executive Director
YMCA Albania
Albania
Lachlan Mackay
Apostle
Community of Christ
United States
Sanvee Carlos Madjri
Secretary General
World YMCA
Switzerland
Rev. Oscar Madlala
Moderator
Maranatha Reformed Church of Christ (MRCC)
South Africa
Dr. Peter Makari
CMEP Board Representative
Global Relations Minister for the Middle East and Europe
Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and
United Church of Christ (UCC)
United States
Archbishop Thabo Makgoba
SACC President and Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town
South Africa
Bishop Tracy S. Malone
President
Council of Bishops-United Methodist Church
United States
Catherine Mambwe
Field Apostle
Community of Christ
Zambia
Sr. Rosemary Mangan, RJM
Provincial Secretary & Councilor
Religious of Jesus and Mary, USA-Haiti Province
United States
Bishop Brian M. Marajh
Diocese of Kimberley and Kuruman, The Anglican Church of Southern Africa
South Africa
Sister Eileen Marnien, SSJ
President
Sisters of Saint Joseph Philadelphia
United States
Archbishop Joseph Matebane
President
Leadership Institute of Bishops and Apostles
South Africa
The Right Revd. Bishop Mthetheleli Charles May
Diocese of the Highveld
South Africa
Bishop Thulani Victor Mbuyisa
Diocese of Kokstad
South Africa
Ian McInnes
Tearfund New Zealand
Chief Executive Officer
New Zealand
Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie
National Council of Churches USA
President and General Secretary
United States
Dr. Eli McCarthy
Co-founder of Christians for Ceasefire
United States
Pastor Jarrod McKenna
Pastor and Founding CEO of
CommonGrace.org.au
Steeple Church
Australia
Very Rev. Andrew McLellan, C.B.E.
Former Moderator of the General Assembly
Church of Scotland
United Kingdom
Sr. Carlos E Mejía
Apóstol
Comunidad de Cristo
Honduras
Danilo Mejía
General Secretary
YMCA Honduras
Hondorus
Mandisi Albert Mexico
President of the Presiding Elder’s Council
African Methodist Episcopal Church
South Africa
Venerable Bubele Mfenyana
Vicar-General
Diocese of Grahamstown
South Africa
Bishop Richard Michael
Secretary
CAIC and NRIC
South Africa
Sr. Pat Millen OSF
Justice and Peace Coordinator
Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia
United States
Catherine A. Minhoto, RSHM
Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Western American Area Leader
United States
Archbishop Mpho Joseph Mofokeng
Republican Free Church
South Africa
Bridget Moix
General Secretary
Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL)
United States
Rev. Shadrack Moloi
Bishop/Moderator
African Presbyterian Bafolisi Church (APBC)
South Africa
Jennifer Morin-Williamson
Sisters of the Precious Blood
Peace, Justice and Ecology Coordinator
United States
Father Claude Mostowik msc
President
Pax Christi Australia
Australia
Rev Dr Lungile Mpetsheni
General Secretary
Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa
South Africa
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana
General Secretary
South African Council of Churches (SACC)
South Africa
Sister Maryann Agnes Mueller
JPIC Coordinator
Felician Sisters of North America
United States
K. Scott Murphy
Counselor to the President
Community of Christ
United States
Presiding Bishop Nkosinathi Myaka
Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa
South Africa
Michael Nasello
Director
Passionist Solidarity Network
United States
Linus Ng
Executive Director
Charis
Singapore
Archbishop Thami Ngcana
General Secretary
Council of African Independent Churches
South Africa
Rev. B.M. Ngcayisa
Presbyterian Church of Africa
South Africa
Archbishop Linda Nicholls
Primate
Anglican Church of Canada
Canada
Dave Nii
Apostle
Community of Christ
United States
Archbishop William Nolan
President
Justice and Peace Scotland
Scotland
Sr. Rose Therese Nolta, SSpS
Holy Spirit Missionary Sisters
JPIC-USA
United States
Rev. Moss Ntlha
General Secretary
The Evangelical Alliance of South Africa
South Africa
Archbishop Frank Nubuasah
Catholic Diocese of Gaborone
Botswana
Rev. Pumla Nzimande
Presiding Bishop
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa
South Africa
Labib Nasir
General Secretary
YMCA Palestine
Palestine
Rev. Teresa Hord Owens
General Minister and President
Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada
United States
Sister Carolina Pardo
Coordinator Socio-eco justice and Peacemaking office
Sisters of Saint Francis, Rochester Minnesota
United States
Anne Peacey
Chair
National Justice and Peace Network
United Kingdom
Dr David Peoples
President
Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc.
United States
The Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath
Bishop of Liverpool
Church of England
United Kingdom
Bishop Nat Phomane
President
God’s Vineyard Church
South Africa
Rev. Dr. Tyrone S. Pitts
General Secretary (Emeritus)
Ecumenical Officer
Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc.
United States
Right Revd. Edwin Pockpass
Bishop
Anglican church Diocese of George South Africa
South Africa
Rev. Dr. David K. Popham
Conference Minister
Hawai‘i Conference, United Church of Christ
United States
Rev. Christo Present
Actuary
Calvyn Protestant Church of South Africa
South Africa
Reverend Shari Prestemon
Acting Associate General Minister & Co Executive for Global Ministries
United Church of Christ (UCC)
United States
Cardinal Alvaro Ramazzini
Bishop of Huehuetenango, Guatemala (Catholic)
Guatemala
Angela Ramirez
Apostol
Comunidad de Cristo
Republica Dominicana
Juljana Reso
Nacional Director
Caritas Albania
Albania
Sr Senaida Rivera, OP
Advisor
Tacoma Dominican Sisters
United States
Kirsty Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
Caritas Australia
Australia
Martha Inés Romero
Secretary General
Pax Christi International
Belgium
Rev Chris Rose
Director
Amos Trust
United Kingdom
Sebastian Rozario
Executive Director, Caritas Bangladesh
Caritas Internationalis
Bangladesh
Richard L. Santos
President & CEO
Church World Service
United States
Bishop Joseph M. Sephamola OMI
Bishop Chair of Caritas Lesotho
Lesotho
Viktor Serbulov
General Secretary
YMCA Ukraine
Ukraine
The Very Rev Canon Richard Sewell
Dean of St George’s College, Jerusalem
Israel/Palestine
Archbishop Selim Sfeir
President of Caritas Cyprus
Maronite Archbishop of Cyprus
Cyprus
Bishop Sithembele Sipuka
Bishop of Mthatha
Diocese of Mthatha
South Africa
Sr Maureen Shaughnessy, SC
General Superior
Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth
United States
Dr. Sr. Mary Shaw
Coordinator of Justice and Peace
Hospital Sisters of St.Francis
United States
Rev. Grace Shim
Executive Minister
Serve Globally – Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC)
United States
Arthur E Smith
Apostle
Community of Christ
Republica Dominicana
Dr. Andrea Smith
Co-Founder and Board Member
Evangelicals for Justice (E4J)
United States
Mkhuseli Sobantwana
Bishop
Anglican Church of Southern Africa – Diocese of Christ the King
South Africa
Rev. David A. Steele
General Secretary
Church of the Brethren
United States
Rt Revd Humphrey Southern
Principal
Ripon College Cuddesdon
United Kingdom
Rev. Bertram G Swartz
Synod Secretary
United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA
South Africa
Dr. Jer Swigart
Executive Director
Global Immersion
United States
Rev. Adam Russell Taylor
President
Sojourners
United States
Rev. Mareva Arnaud Tchong
President C12
Community of Christ
French Polynesia
Rev. Dr. Karen Georgia A. Thompson
General Minister and President
United Church of Christ
Obispo Carlos Jose Tissera
Presidente
Caritas Argentina
Argentina
The Right Reverend Rachel Treweek
Lord Bishop of Gloucester and Anglican Bishop for HM Prisons
Church of England
Bishop Duncan Tsoke
Bishop
Diocese of Kokstad
South Africa
Mr. Alveiro Valencia
National General Secretary
YMCA Colombia
Columbia
Heleen van den Berg
CEO
Cordaid
The Netherlands
Bishop Willem F. van Klinken
Member of Presiding Bishopric
Community of Christ
United States
Rev. Sandra María Van Opstal
Executive Director
Chasing Justice
United States
Marcus Van Wyk
National General Secretary/CEO
YMCA South Africa
South Africa
Bishop Erik Varden
Roman Catholic
Prelature of Trondheim
Norway
Stephen M. Veazey
President
Community of Christ
United States
Rev. Dr. Nioma Venter
General Secretary
Dutch Reformed Church
South Africa
Dr. Colin P. Watson, Sr.
Executive Director Emeritus
Christian Reformed Church North America (CRCNA)
United States
The Rt. Rev. Dr. Jo Bailey Wells
Deputy Secretary General
Anglican Communion Office
United Kingdom
Terry Wildman
Chief Director/President
Rain Ministries Inc.
United States
The Rt. Revd. Dr. Dagmar Winter
Bishop
Diocese of Ely
United Kingdom
Mgr Bernard de Clairvaux Toha Wontacien
Evêque du Diocèse
Diocèse de Djougou
République du Benin
Mary T. Yelenick
Main Representative to the United Nations
Pax Christi International
United States
Very Rev. Thomas Zain
Vicar General
Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America
United States