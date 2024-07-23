Twitter Facebook Instagram
Public Letter:

July 2024 Global Bishops and Christian Leaders Letter

 

Prior to Netanyahu Congressional Speech,
200+ Global Bishops and Christian Leaders Call World Leaders to Institute a Permanent Gaza Ceasefire,
Halt of Arms Sales to Israel, and Prevent Broader Regional War 

In a new letter, over 200 global Christian bishops and executive leaders urged world powers to end complicity in the ongoing violence and atrocities committed in Gaza as a part of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The letter calls for an immediate permanent ceasefire, work for the release of hostages and prisoners held without due process of law alike, the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to civilians, and halting all weapons and ammunition transfers to Israel to ensure they are being used according to international law. Read the full letter and signatories below. 

Read CMEP’s cover letter to President Biden here.

 

July 23, 2024

As global Christian leaders committed to peace and justice and the recognition of the image of God in all humanity, we abhor the ongoing violence that has now continued for more than nine months between Hamas and the Israeli military. More than 1,100 people were killed by the Hamas attacks on October 7th, and mass killings by the Israeli military in Gaza have taken more than 39,000 lives. More than two-thirds of Gaza – including tens of thousands of homes, hospitals, schools, and universities – have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable. Not only the livelihoods but even the wherewithal to maintain the most basic subsistence of two million people has been erased. Children are dying of malnutrition, credible reports indicate prisoners are being tortured, and efforts to release the hostages are not being prioritized. These atrocities stain the conscience of all humanity, and in this, we include ourselves as Christian leaders and the global church.

Against this catastrophic backdrop, we have called before and call again now, with heartfelt insistence, for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, for the return of hostages, and the release of Palestinian prisoners held without due process. Immediate and untrammeled access for the huge humanitarian response is now required to restore to the people of Gaza their God-given dignity and the same right to food, shelter, education, healthcare and the means to support themselves that we enjoy.

 

Challenging as this will be to achieve, it will not be enough. Regrettably, we now face the threat of even greater and more widespread violence. This is a moment of extreme peril not only for Israelis and Palestinians but for the entire region. A full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah is an imminent possibility. A largely unreported and bloody confrontation has been developing in the West Bank between Israeli security forces, often working together with or alongside armed settler groups, against Palestinians – especially, but not only, those living in refugee camps. More than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank so far this year. The incidence of land seizures and house demolitions in Area C has dramatically increased. As of early July, the Government of Israel recently approved the largest single appropriation of occupied land – 12.7 square kilometers (nearly 5 square miles) in the Jordan Valley – since the 1993 Oslo Accords.

 

Nonviolent resistance to prolonged occupation has been met with unjustified violence by Israel and has been delegitimized by ill-considered condemnation from parts of the international community. This has contributed to a growing belief among many Palestinians in the West Bank that armed resistance is both legitimate and effective, even inevitable. This growing conviction is contrasted with a perceived failure and impotence of the commitment to non-violent reisistence, peacebuilding, and reconciliation that, as Christians, we share and support. On all sides of this conflict, belief in the possibility of peace and the commitment to non-violent approaches is waning. The window for constructive dialogue between combatant parties is rapidly closing. It will be replaced by more violence and a further erosion of hope and trust. As Christian leaders, we feel compelled to speak out before it is too late and broader Middle East war becomes inevitable.

Without decisive action now, the consequences of this drift to deeper, broader, and more entrenched conflict will be more destruction and loss of innocent lives. It is time for the international community, as well as Israeli, Palestinian, and regional decision makers, to act. Our common humanity demands it. Millions around the globe demand it. We therefore reiterate our appeal to the belligerents for an end to hostilities and for hostages to be returned to their families.

We fear the existential threat to the Christian presence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories – the very place where our faith tradition began. More than three percent of the Christian community in Gaza has been killed since October 7th, including 18 Christians at St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church. Dozens of Christian families throughout the West Bank have left due to the occupation, increased violence, and economic pressures. Christians and their significant contributions to civil society could soon disappear from the Holy Land.

Thus, as Christians and people of peace, we call on the international community and global institutions to end all arms flows into the conflict zone and to end various states’ attempts to frustrate legal remedies being sought in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to war crimes alleged against both sides and the ‘plausible’ accusation that Israeli action in Gaza ‘could amount to genocide.’ We also call for unrestricted access to all necessary humanitarian assistance for those in need and the opening of an internationally facilitated long-term and permanent peace process.

Violence, impunity, denigration, frustration, and flouting of the rules-based international order must stop. Now is the time for courageous and creative leadership that works for peace. We speak out as Christian leaders with a deep concern for the common good for all affected by war and conflict without exception. We speak with urgency. We speak in a spirit of peace. We speak because we are deeply inspired by the courageous and selfless commitment of our Palestinian Christian brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, who suffer alongside their Muslim and Jewish neighbors and remain resolutely determined to help bring about a just and dignified future for all inhabitants of these lands. 

 

Joyce Ajlouny

General Secretary

American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

United States 

 

Rev. Eddy Alemán 

General Secretary 

Reformed Church in America 

United States 

 

Christine Allen

Director 

Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD)

England/Wales

 

Dr. Tanas Alqassis

Chair of the Board 

Bethlehem Development Trust

United Kingdom

 

Mgr. Coffi Roger Anoumou 

Bishop

Saint Pierre-Claver, Cathedral, Lokossa, Diocese of Lokossa

Benin

 

Mena Antonio

Chief Executive

Caritas Aotearoa 

New Zealand

 

Archbishop Vicken Aykazian 

Ecumenical Director and Diocesan Legate Diocese 

Armenian Church of America, Eastern 

United States

 

Anna Villas Balasch

Presidenta

Caritas Andorrana

Principat d’Andorra

 

Rev. Dr. Bonnie Bates

Conference Minister, Penn Northeast Conference 

United Church of Christ (UCC)

United States 

 

Bishop Giorgio Bertin

President of Caritas MONA 

Vice President ICMC

Italy

 

Bishop Steven Biegler

Diocese of Cheyenne (Catholic) 

United States 

 

Rev. Bronwen Boswell

Acting Stated Clerk

Presbyterian Church (USA) 

United States 

 

Sister Barbara Brigham 

Medical Mission Sisters, Justice Office 

United States

 

Bishop George Bugeja, OFM 

President 

Catholic Church and Caritas

Libya

 

Adwoa Burnley

Clerk of Britain Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)

United Kingdom

 

Jean Beil

Regional Coordinator

Caritas North America

United States


Cardinal Stephen Brislin
Archbishop
Archdiocese of Cape Town
South Africa

 

Rev. Harry J. Bury, PhD

President

Twin Cities Nonviolent

United States

 

Rev. Tyler Burns

The Witness

A Black Christian Collective

United States 

 

Rev. Dr. LaMarco Cable

President

Disciples Overseas Ministries

Co-Executive

Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and United Church of Christ

United States

 

Bishop Laurie Larson Caesar

Bishop, Oregon Synod 

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) 

United States

 

Revd. Helen Cameron

President

Methodist Church in Britain

United Kingdom

 

Bishop Charles A. M. Campbell

President

Caritas 

Sierra Leone

 

Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon

Executive Director

Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP)

United States

 

Bishop Christian Carlassare 

Catholic Diocese of Rumbek 

South Sudan 

 

Sister Janice Cebula

President

Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, Iowa

United States 

 

Pastor Raymond Chang

President

Asian American Christian Collaborative

United States

 

The Rt. Revd. Christopher Chessun 

Lord Bishop of Southwark

Church of England

United Kingdom

 

Apostle Bunda Chibwe

Apostle, West Central Africa Field

Community of Christ

United States

 

Shane Claiborne 

Co-founder 

Red Letter Christians (RLC)

United States

 

The Rev. Tyler Connoley

Conference Minister

Central Pacific Conference of the United Church of Christ

United States

 

Stassi D. Cramm

Counselor to the President

Community of Christ

United States

 

Bishop William Crean

Chairman

Trocaire

Ireland

 

Dr. Cristina Calvo

Board 

Caritas Internationalis

Argentina

 

Bishop Jamal Daibes

Bishop of Djibouti

Catholic Church

Djibouti

 

Rev. Dr. Rob Dalrymple

Executive Director 

Determinetruth

United States

 

Right Revd. Dr. Eddie Daniels

Diocesan Bishop

Anglican Church of Southern Africa, Diocese of Port Elizabeth

South Africa 

 

Bishop Duleep de Chickera

Former Bishop of Colombo

Anglican Church of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

 

Marie Dennis

Co-President (Emeritus)

Pax Christi International

United States

 

Bishop Jan De Groef

Bishop

Bishop of Bethlehem

South Africa

 

Bishop Dalcy Diamini 

Anglican Church 

Eswatini 

 

Bishop S.J. Dithipe 

African Methodist Episcopal Church SA

South Africa

 

Rt. Revd. Michael Doe

Assistant Bishop, & Trustee of the Balfour Project

Anglican Diocese of Southwark

United Kingdom

 

Bishop Michael Dooley 

Catholic Diocese of Dunedin

New Zealand

 

Revd. Dr. Duncan Dormor

General Secretary (CEO)

United Society Partners in the Gospel

United Kingdom

 

The Rev. Emmett L. Dunn 

Executive Secretary-Treasurer/CEO 

Lott Carey Foreign Baptist Mission Convention

United States

 

Alistair Dutton

Secretary General

Caritas Internationalis

Vatican City

 

Bishop Sally Dyck

Ecumenical Officer

The United Methodist Church

United States

 

The Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton 

Presiding Bishop 

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) 

United States

 

Bishop Paul Erickson

Greater Milwaukee Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

United States

 

Jamie Eyre

Chief Executive

Embrace the Middle East

United Kingdom

 

Rt. Rev’d Dr. Keerthisiri Fernando 

Bishop Emeritus of Kurunagala: Church of Ceylon

Diocese of Kurunagala: Church of Ceylon & Diocese of Melbourne 

Sri Lanka and Australia

 

Diacre Robert Ferrua 

Président

Caritas Monaco

Monaco

 

Bishop Mluleki Fikizolo

Bishop

Diocese of Mbhashe

South Africa

 

Bishop Gilbert Filter

Cape Church

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa

South Africa

 

Dr. Oscar Velasco Flores

Secretario General

YMCA México

México

 

Andrew Fox

President

Community of Christ (British Isles)

United Kingdom

 

The Rt. Revd. Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani 

The Bishop of Chelmsford

Church of England

United Kingdom

 

Dr. Matthew J. Frizzell

Director of International Human Resources

Community of Christ

United States

 

The Rt. Revd. Dr. Martin Gainsborough

Bishop of Kingston

Church of England

United Kingdom

 

Rev. César Garcíae

General Secretary

Mennonite World Conference

Canada

 

Bishop Musie Ghebreghiorghis, O.F.M. Cap.

Eparch of Emdeber – Ethiopia

Catholic Church

Ethiopia 

 

Mrs. Carolyn Godfrey

Vice-President of Methodist Conference

Methodist Church in Britain

United Kingdom

 

Juan Antonio González Núñez

Apostolic Administrator

Catholic Church, Hawassa Vicariate, Ethiopia

Ethiopia 

 

Rev. Wesley Granberg-Michaelson

General Secretary Emeritus

Reformed Church in America (RCA)

United Kingdom

 

Janné C. Grover

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States


Sister Monica Gundler

President

Sisterof Charity of Cincinnati
United States

 

Susan Gunn

Director

Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns

United States

 

Rapacioli Maria Graziella 

Econome

Ass.Diocésaine D’Algérie – Diocèse Alger

Algeria

 

Rev. Dr. Andrew S. Hamilton

District Executive

Southeastern District Church of the Brethren

United States

 

Rev. Michel W. Hansrod 

General Secretary

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa 

South Africa

 

Bishop Ron Harmon

Presiding Bishop

Community of Christ 

United States

 

Rev. Dr. Katie Harmon-McLaughlin 

Director of Formation Ministries

World Church Leadership Council  

United States

 

Lisa Sharon Harper 

President and Founder 

Freedom Road 

United States

 

Denise Hatton

National Secretary & Chief Executive

YMCA England & Wales

England and Wales

 

Lieve Herijgers

Broederlijk Delen

Executive Director

Belgium 

 

Sr. Teresa Hougnon, MM

President

Maryknoll Sisters

United States

 

Rt. Revd. Dr. John Inge

Lord Bishop of Worcester

Church of England

United Kingdom

 

Lisa Jernigan

President

Amplify Peace

United States

 

The Reverend Susan C. Johnson

National Bishop

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada 

Canada 

 

Ingrid Rosendorf Joys

General Secretary

Caritas Norge

Norway

 

Maryellen Kane, CSJ

Executive Director

U.S. Federation Sisters of St. Joseph

United States

 

Bishop Emeritus Peter Kang

Co-President 

Pax Christi Korea (PCK) 

Korea (South)

 

Rev. Nicolas Kazarian

Ecumenical Officer

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

United States

 

Bishop Steven C. Kellogg

CMEP Board Representative 

Community of Christ 

United States

 

Kelly Kellum 

General Secretary 

Friends United Meeting (FUM)

United States

 

Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito

Bishop

Diocese of Aliwal (SACBC)

South Africa

 

Rev. Hansjörg Kopp

General Secretary of YMCA Germany

YMCA Germany

Germany

 

Bishop Donald P. Kreiss

Southeast Michigan Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

United States

 

Jonathan Kuttab

Executive Director

Friends of Sabeel, North America (FOSNA)

United States

 

Anselmo Lee

Co-President

Pax Christi Korea

Republic of Korea

 

Bishop Dr. Sox Leleki 

Methodist Church of Southern Africa 

South Africa

 

Robin K. Linkhart, Council of Twelve

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States

 

Bishop Carla K Long

Counselor to the Presiding Bishop

Community of Christ

United States

 

Rev. Dr. David Long-Higgins

Conference Minister 

Heartland Conference, United Church of Christ

United States

 

Van Haute Luc

General Manager 

Caritas International Belgium

Belgium

 

Bishop Stephen Lowe

Catholic Diocese of Auckland

New Zealand

 

Bishop Joshua Louw

Bishop of Table Bay, Diocese of Cape Town

Anglican Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

 

Rev. Jan Lubbe

Moderator

Dutch Reformed Church in Southern Africa

South Africa 

 

Eglantina Lula

Executive Director

YMCA Albania

Albania 

 

Lachlan Mackay

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States


Sanvee Carlos Madjri
Secretary General
World YMCA
Switzerland

 

Rev. Oscar Madlala

Moderator 

Maranatha Reformed Church of Christ (MRCC)

South Africa 

 

Dr. Peter Makari

CMEP Board Representative

Global Relations Minister for the Middle East and Europe

Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and 

United Church of Christ (UCC)

United States

 

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

SACC President and Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town

South Africa

 

Bishop Tracy S. Malone

President

Council of Bishops-United Methodist Church

United States

 

Catherine Mambwe

Field Apostle 

Community of Christ 

Zambia

 

Sr. Rosemary Mangan, RJM

Provincial Secretary & Councilor

Religious of Jesus and Mary, USA-Haiti Province

United States

 

Bishop Brian M. Marajh

Diocese of Kimberley and Kuruman, The Anglican Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

 

Sister Eileen Marnien, SSJ

President

Sisters of Saint Joseph Philadelphia

United States

 

Archbishop Joseph Matebane 

President

Leadership Institute of Bishops and Apostles

South Africa 

 

The Right Revd. Bishop Mthetheleli Charles May

Diocese of the Highveld

South Africa

 

Bishop Thulani Victor Mbuyisa

Diocese of Kokstad

South Africa

 

Ian McInnes

Tearfund New Zealand

Chief Executive Officer

New Zealand

 

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie

National Council of Churches USA

President and General Secretary

United States

 

Dr. Eli McCarthy

Co-founder of Christians for Ceasefire

United States

 

Pastor Jarrod McKenna

Pastor and Founding CEO of  

CommonGrace.org.au 

Steeple Church

Australia 

 

Very Rev. Andrew McLellan, C.B.E. 

Former Moderator of the General Assembly 

Church of Scotland  

United Kingdom

 

Sr. Carlos E Mejía

Apóstol 

Comunidad de Cristo

Honduras

 

Danilo Mejía 

General Secretary 

YMCA Honduras

Hondorus

 

Mandisi Albert Mexico 

President of the Presiding Elder’s Council 

African Methodist Episcopal Church 

South Africa

 

Venerable Bubele Mfenyana

Vicar-General 

Diocese of Grahamstown

South Africa

 

Bishop Richard Michael 

Secretary 

CAIC and NRIC

South Africa

 

Sr. Pat Millen OSF

Justice and Peace Coordinator

Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia 

United States

 

Catherine A. Minhoto, RSHM

Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Western American Area Leader

United States

 

Archbishop Mpho Joseph Mofokeng 

Republican Free Church 

South Africa

 

Bridget Moix 

General Secretary 

Friends Committee on National Legislation  (FCNL) 

United States

 

Rev. Shadrack Moloi

Bishop/Moderator

African Presbyterian Bafolisi Church (APBC)

South Africa

 

Jennifer Morin-Williamson

Sisters of the Precious Blood

Peace, Justice and Ecology Coordinator

United States

 

Father Claude Mostowik msc

President

Pax Christi Australia

Australia

 

Rev Dr Lungile Mpetsheni 

General Secretary 

Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa 

South Africa

 

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana 

General Secretary 

South African Council of Churches (SACC)

South Africa

 

Sister Maryann Agnes Mueller

JPIC Coordinator

Felician Sisters of North America

United States

 

K. Scott Murphy

Counselor to the President

Community of Christ

United States

 

Presiding Bishop Nkosinathi Myaka

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa

South Africa 

 

Michael Nasello

Director

Passionist Solidarity Network

United States

 

Linus Ng

Executive Director

Charis

Singapore

 

Archbishop Thami Ngcana 

General Secretary 

Council of African Independent Churches 

South Africa

 

Rev. B.M. Ngcayisa 

Presbyterian Church of Africa 

South Africa

 

Archbishop Linda Nicholls

Primate

Anglican Church of Canada

Canada

 

Dave Nii

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States

 

Archbishop William Nolan

President

Justice and Peace Scotland

Scotland

 

Sr. Rose Therese Nolta, SSpS

Holy Spirit Missionary Sisters 

JPIC-USA

United States

 

Rev. Moss Ntlha

General Secretary

The Evangelical Alliance of South Africa

South Africa

 

Archbishop Frank Nubuasah

Catholic Diocese of Gaborone

Botswana

 

Rev. Pumla Nzimande

Presiding Bishop

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

 

Labib Nasir

General Secretary

YMCA Palestine

Palestine

 

Rev. Teresa Hord Owens

General Minister and President

Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada

United States

 

Sister Carolina Pardo

Coordinator Socio-eco justice and Peacemaking office

Sisters of Saint Francis, Rochester Minnesota

United States

 

Anne Peacey

Chair

National Justice and Peace Network

United Kingdom

 

Dr David Peoples

President 

Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc.

United States

 

The Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath

Bishop of Liverpool

Church of England

United Kingdom

 

Bishop Nat Phomane

President

God’s Vineyard Church

South Africa 

 

Rev. Dr. Tyrone S. Pitts 

General Secretary (Emeritus) 

Ecumenical Officer 

Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc. 

United States

 

Right Revd. Edwin Pockpass

Bishop

Anglican church Diocese of George South Africa

South Africa

 

Rev. Dr. David K. Popham

Conference Minister

Hawai‘i Conference, United Church of Christ

United States

 

Rev. Christo Present

Actuary

Calvyn Protestant Church of South Africa

South Africa

 

Reverend Shari Prestemon 

Acting Associate General Minister & Co Executive for Global Ministries 

United Church of Christ (UCC)

United States

 

Cardinal Alvaro Ramazzini 

Bishop of Huehuetenango, Guatemala (Catholic)

Guatemala

 

Angela Ramirez

Apostol

Comunidad de Cristo

Republica Dominicana

 

Juljana Reso

Nacional Director 

Caritas Albania

Albania

 

Sr Senaida Rivera, OP

Advisor

Tacoma Dominican Sisters

United States


Kirsty Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
Caritas Australia
Australia


Martha Inés Romero
Secretary General
Pax Christi International
Belgium

 

Rev Chris Rose 

Director

Amos Trust 

United Kingdom

 

Sebastian Rozario

Executive Director, Caritas Bangladesh

Caritas Internationalis

Bangladesh

 

Richard L. Santos

President & CEO

Church World Service

United States

 

Bishop Joseph M. Sephamola OMI

Bishop Chair of Caritas Lesotho

Lesotho

 

Viktor Serbulov

General Secretary

YMCA Ukraine

Ukraine

 

The Very Rev Canon Richard Sewell

Dean of St George’s College, Jerusalem

Israel/Palestine

 

Archbishop Selim Sfeir

President of Caritas Cyprus

Maronite Archbishop of Cyprus

Cyprus

 

Bishop Sithembele Sipuka

Bishop of Mthatha 

Diocese of Mthatha 

South Africa

 

Sr Maureen Shaughnessy, SC 

General Superior 

Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth 

United States

 

Dr. Sr. Mary Shaw

Coordinator of Justice and Peace

Hospital Sisters of St.Francis

United States

 

Rev. Grace Shim

Executive Minister

Serve Globally – Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC)

United States

 

Arthur E Smith

Apostle

Community of Christ

Republica Dominicana

 

Dr. Andrea Smith

Co-Founder and Board Member 

Evangelicals for Justice (E4J)

United States

 

Mkhuseli Sobantwana 

Bishop 

Anglican Church of Southern Africa – Diocese of Christ the King 

South Africa

 

Rev. David A. Steele

General Secretary

Church of the Brethren

United States

 

Rt Revd Humphrey Southern

Principal

Ripon College Cuddesdon

United Kingdom

 

Rev. Bertram G Swartz

Synod Secretary

United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA

South Africa

 

Dr. Jer Swigart

Executive Director

Global Immersion

United States

 

Rev. Adam Russell Taylor

President

Sojourners

United States

 

Rev. Mareva Arnaud Tchong

President C12

Community of Christ

French Polynesia

 

Rev. Dr. Karen Georgia A. Thompson

General Minister and President 

United Church of Christ

 

Obispo Carlos Jose Tissera

Presidente

Caritas Argentina 

Argentina

 

The Right Reverend Rachel Treweek

Lord Bishop of Gloucester and Anglican Bishop for HM Prisons

Church of England

 

Bishop Duncan Tsoke 

Bishop

Diocese of Kokstad 

South Africa

 

Mr. Alveiro Valencia

National General  Secretary 

YMCA Colombia

Columbia 

 

Heleen van den Berg

CEO

Cordaid

The Netherlands

 

Bishop Willem F. van Klinken

Member of Presiding Bishopric

Community of Christ

United States

 

Rev. Sandra María Van Opstal

Executive Director

Chasing Justice

United States

 

Marcus Van Wyk

National General Secretary/CEO

YMCA South Africa

South Africa


Bishop Erik Varden
Roman Catholic
Prelature of Trondheim
Norway

 

Stephen M. Veazey 

President 

Community of Christ

United States

 

Rev. Dr. Nioma Venter

General Secretary

Dutch Reformed Church

South Africa

 

Dr. Colin P. Watson, Sr.

Executive Director Emeritus

Christian Reformed Church North America (CRCNA)

United States

 

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Jo Bailey Wells

Deputy Secretary General

Anglican Communion Office

United Kingdom

 

Terry Wildman 

Chief Director/President 

Rain Ministries Inc. 

United States

 

The Rt. Revd. Dr. Dagmar Winter

Bishop 

Diocese of Ely

United Kingdom

 

Mgr Bernard de Clairvaux Toha Wontacien 

Evêque du Diocèse

Diocèse de Djougou

République du Benin

 

Mary T. Yelenick 

Main Representative to the United Nations 

Pax Christi International

United States

 

Very Rev. Thomas Zain

Vicar General

Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

United States 

110 Maryland Ave NE #505
Washington, DC 20002

info@cmep.org | +1.202.543.1222

  • Registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 52-2112331
© 2024 Churches for Middle East Peace. All rights reserved.