July 2024 Global Bishops and Christian Leaders Letter

In a new letter, over 200 global Christian bishops and executive leaders urged world powers to end complicity in the ongoing violence and atrocities committed in Gaza as a part of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The letter calls for an immediate permanent ceasefire, work for the release of hostages and prisoners held without due process of law alike, the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to civilians, and halting all weapons and ammunition transfers to Israel to ensure they are being used according to international law. Read the full letter and signatories below.

Read CMEP’s cover letter to President Biden here.

July 23, 2024

As global Christian leaders committed to peace and justice and the recognition of the image of God in all humanity, we abhor the ongoing violence that has now continued for more than nine months between Hamas and the Israeli military. More than 1,100 people were killed by the Hamas attacks on October 7th, and mass killings by the Israeli military in Gaza have taken more than 39,000 lives. More than two-thirds of Gaza – including tens of thousands of homes, hospitals, schools, and universities – have been destroyed or rendered uninhabitable. Not only the livelihoods but even the wherewithal to maintain the most basic subsistence of two million people has been erased. Children are dying of malnutrition, credible reports indicate prisoners are being tortured, and efforts to release the hostages are not being prioritized. These atrocities stain the conscience of all humanity, and in this, we include ourselves as Christian leaders and the global church.

Against this catastrophic backdrop, we have called before and call again now, with heartfelt insistence, for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, for the return of hostages, and the release of Palestinian prisoners held without due process. Immediate and untrammeled access for the huge humanitarian response is now required to restore to the people of Gaza their God-given dignity and the same right to food, shelter, education, healthcare and the means to support themselves that we enjoy.

Challenging as this will be to achieve, it will not be enough. Regrettably, we now face the threat of even greater and more widespread violence. This is a moment of extreme peril not only for Israelis and Palestinians but for the entire region. A full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah is an imminent possibility. A largely unreported and bloody confrontation has been developing in the West Bank between Israeli security forces, often working together with or alongside armed settler groups, against Palestinians – especially, but not only, those living in refugee camps. More than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank so far this year. The incidence of land seizures and house demolitions in Area C has dramatically increased. As of early July, the Government of Israel recently approved the largest single appropriation of occupied land – 12.7 square kilometers (nearly 5 square miles) in the Jordan Valley – since the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Nonviolent resistance to prolonged occupation has been met with unjustified violence by Israel and has been delegitimized by ill-considered condemnation from parts of the international community. This has contributed to a growing belief among many Palestinians in the West Bank that armed resistance is both legitimate and effective, even inevitable. This growing conviction is contrasted with a perceived failure and impotence of the commitment to non-violent reisistence, peacebuilding, and reconciliation that, as Christians, we share and support. On all sides of this conflict, belief in the possibility of peace and the commitment to non-violent approaches is waning. The window for constructive dialogue between combatant parties is rapidly closing. It will be replaced by more violence and a further erosion of hope and trust. As Christian leaders, we feel compelled to speak out before it is too late and broader Middle East war becomes inevitable.

Without decisive action now, the consequences of this drift to deeper, broader, and more entrenched conflict will be more destruction and loss of innocent lives. It is time for the international community, as well as Israeli, Palestinian, and regional decision makers, to act. Our common humanity demands it. Millions around the globe demand it. We therefore reiterate our appeal to the belligerents for an end to hostilities and for hostages to be returned to their families.

We fear the existential threat to the Christian presence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories – the very place where our faith tradition began. More than three percent of the Christian community in Gaza has been killed since October 7th, including 18 Christians at St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church. Dozens of Christian families throughout the West Bank have left due to the occupation, increased violence, and economic pressures. Christians and their significant contributions to civil society could soon disappear from the Holy Land.

Thus, as Christians and people of peace, we call on the international community and global institutions to end all arms flows into the conflict zone and to end various states’ attempts to frustrate legal remedies being sought in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to war crimes alleged against both sides and the ‘plausible’ accusation that Israeli action in Gaza ‘could amount to genocide.’ We also call for unrestricted access to all necessary humanitarian assistance for those in need and the opening of an internationally facilitated long-term and permanent peace process.

Violence, impunity, denigration, frustration, and flouting of the rules-based international order must stop. Now is the time for courageous and creative leadership that works for peace. We speak out as Christian leaders with a deep concern for the common good for all affected by war and conflict without exception. We speak with urgency. We speak in a spirit of peace. We speak because we are deeply inspired by the courageous and selfless commitment of our Palestinian Christian brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, who suffer alongside their Muslim and Jewish neighbors and remain resolutely determined to help bring about a just and dignified future for all inhabitants of these lands.

Joyce Ajlouny

General Secretary

American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

United States

Rev. Eddy Alemán

General Secretary

Reformed Church in America

United States

Christine Allen

Director

Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD)

England/Wales

Dr. Tanas Alqassis

Chair of the Board

Bethlehem Development Trust

United Kingdom

Mgr. Coffi Roger Anoumou

Bishop

Saint Pierre-Claver, Cathedral, Lokossa, Diocese of Lokossa

Benin

Mena Antonio

Chief Executive

Caritas Aotearoa

New Zealand

Archbishop Vicken Aykazian

Ecumenical Director and Diocesan Legate Diocese

Armenian Church of America, Eastern

United States

Anna Villas Balasch

Presidenta

Caritas Andorrana

Principat d’Andorra

Rev. Dr. Bonnie Bates

Conference Minister, Penn Northeast Conference

United Church of Christ (UCC)

United States

Bishop Giorgio Bertin

President of Caritas MONA

Vice President ICMC

Italy

Bishop Steven Biegler

Diocese of Cheyenne (Catholic)

United States

Rev. Bronwen Boswell

Acting Stated Clerk

Presbyterian Church (USA)

United States

Sister Barbara Brigham

Medical Mission Sisters, Justice Office

United States

Bishop George Bugeja, OFM

President

Catholic Church and Caritas

Libya

Adwoa Burnley

Clerk of Britain Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers)

United Kingdom

Jean Beil

Regional Coordinator

Caritas North America

United States





Cardinal Stephen Brislin

Archbishop

Archdiocese of Cape Town

South Africa

Rev. Harry J. Bury, PhD

President

Twin Cities Nonviolent

United States

Rev. Tyler Burns

The Witness

A Black Christian Collective

United States

Rev. Dr. LaMarco Cable

President

Disciples Overseas Ministries

Co-Executive

Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and United Church of Christ

United States

Bishop Laurie Larson Caesar

Bishop, Oregon Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

United States

Revd. Helen Cameron

President

Methodist Church in Britain

United Kingdom

Bishop Charles A. M. Campbell

President

Caritas

Sierra Leone

Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon

Executive Director

Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP)

United States

Bishop Christian Carlassare

Catholic Diocese of Rumbek

South Sudan

Sister Janice Cebula

President

Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, Iowa

United States

Pastor Raymond Chang

President

Asian American Christian Collaborative

United States

The Rt. Revd. Christopher Chessun

Lord Bishop of Southwark

Church of England

United Kingdom

Apostle Bunda Chibwe

Apostle, West Central Africa Field

Community of Christ

United States

Shane Claiborne

Co-founder

Red Letter Christians (RLC)

United States

The Rev. Tyler Connoley

Conference Minister

Central Pacific Conference of the United Church of Christ

United States

Stassi D. Cramm

Counselor to the President

Community of Christ

United States

Bishop William Crean

Chairman

Trocaire

Ireland

Dr. Cristina Calvo

Board

Caritas Internationalis

Argentina

Bishop Jamal Daibes

Bishop of Djibouti

Catholic Church

Djibouti

Rev. Dr. Rob Dalrymple

Executive Director

Determinetruth

United States

Right Revd. Dr. Eddie Daniels

Diocesan Bishop

Anglican Church of Southern Africa, Diocese of Port Elizabeth

South Africa

Bishop Duleep de Chickera

Former Bishop of Colombo

Anglican Church of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Marie Dennis

Co-President (Emeritus)

Pax Christi International

United States

Bishop Jan De Groef

Bishop

Bishop of Bethlehem

South Africa

Bishop Dalcy Diamini

Anglican Church

Eswatini

Bishop S.J. Dithipe

African Methodist Episcopal Church SA

South Africa

Rt. Revd. Michael Doe

Assistant Bishop, & Trustee of the Balfour Project

Anglican Diocese of Southwark

United Kingdom

Bishop Michael Dooley

Catholic Diocese of Dunedin

New Zealand

Revd. Dr. Duncan Dormor

General Secretary (CEO)

United Society Partners in the Gospel

United Kingdom

The Rev. Emmett L. Dunn

Executive Secretary-Treasurer/CEO

Lott Carey Foreign Baptist Mission Convention

United States

Alistair Dutton

Secretary General

Caritas Internationalis

Vatican City

Bishop Sally Dyck

Ecumenical Officer

The United Methodist Church

United States

The Rev. Elizabeth A. Eaton

Presiding Bishop

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

United States

Bishop Paul Erickson

Greater Milwaukee Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

United States

Jamie Eyre

Chief Executive

Embrace the Middle East

United Kingdom

Rt. Rev’d Dr. Keerthisiri Fernando

Bishop Emeritus of Kurunagala: Church of Ceylon

Diocese of Kurunagala: Church of Ceylon & Diocese of Melbourne

Sri Lanka and Australia

Diacre Robert Ferrua

Président

Caritas Monaco

Monaco

Bishop Mluleki Fikizolo

Bishop

Diocese of Mbhashe

South Africa

Bishop Gilbert Filter

Cape Church

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa

South Africa

Dr. Oscar Velasco Flores

Secretario General

YMCA México

México

Andrew Fox

President

Community of Christ (British Isles)

United Kingdom

The Rt. Revd. Dr. Guli Francis-Dehqani

The Bishop of Chelmsford

Church of England

United Kingdom

Dr. Matthew J. Frizzell

Director of International Human Resources

Community of Christ

United States

The Rt. Revd. Dr. Martin Gainsborough

Bishop of Kingston

Church of England

United Kingdom

Rev. César Garcíae

General Secretary

Mennonite World Conference

Canada

Bishop Musie Ghebreghiorghis, O.F.M. Cap.

Eparch of Emdeber – Ethiopia

Catholic Church

Ethiopia

Mrs. Carolyn Godfrey

Vice-President of Methodist Conference

Methodist Church in Britain

United Kingdom

Juan Antonio González Núñez

Apostolic Administrator

Catholic Church, Hawassa Vicariate, Ethiopia

Ethiopia

Rev. Wesley Granberg-Michaelson

General Secretary Emeritus

Reformed Church in America (RCA)

United Kingdom

Janné C. Grover

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States





Sister Monica Gundler

President

Sisterof Charity of Cincinnati

United States



Susan Gunn

Director

Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns

United States

Rapacioli Maria Graziella

Econome

Ass.Diocésaine D’Algérie – Diocèse Alger

Algeria

Rev. Dr. Andrew S. Hamilton

District Executive

Southeastern District Church of the Brethren

United States

Rev. Michel W. Hansrod

General Secretary

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

Bishop Ron Harmon

Presiding Bishop

Community of Christ

United States

Rev. Dr. Katie Harmon-McLaughlin

Director of Formation Ministries

World Church Leadership Council

United States

Lisa Sharon Harper

President and Founder

Freedom Road

United States

Denise Hatton

National Secretary & Chief Executive

YMCA England & Wales

England and Wales

Lieve Herijgers

Broederlijk Delen

Executive Director

Belgium

Sr. Teresa Hougnon, MM

President

Maryknoll Sisters

United States

Rt. Revd. Dr. John Inge

Lord Bishop of Worcester

Church of England

United Kingdom

Lisa Jernigan

President

Amplify Peace

United States

The Reverend Susan C. Johnson

National Bishop

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada

Canada

Ingrid Rosendorf Joys

General Secretary

Caritas Norge

Norway

Maryellen Kane, CSJ

Executive Director

U.S. Federation Sisters of St. Joseph

United States

Bishop Emeritus Peter Kang

Co-President

Pax Christi Korea (PCK)

Korea (South)

Rev. Nicolas Kazarian

Ecumenical Officer

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

United States

Bishop Steven C. Kellogg

CMEP Board Representative

Community of Christ

United States

Kelly Kellum

General Secretary

Friends United Meeting (FUM)

United States

Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito

Bishop

Diocese of Aliwal (SACBC)

South Africa

Rev. Hansjörg Kopp

General Secretary of YMCA Germany

YMCA Germany

Germany

Bishop Donald P. Kreiss

Southeast Michigan Synod

Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA)

United States

Jonathan Kuttab

Executive Director

Friends of Sabeel, North America (FOSNA)

United States

Anselmo Lee

Co-President

Pax Christi Korea

Republic of Korea

Bishop Dr. Sox Leleki

Methodist Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

Robin K. Linkhart, Council of Twelve

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States

Bishop Carla K Long

Counselor to the Presiding Bishop

Community of Christ

United States

Rev. Dr. David Long-Higgins

Conference Minister

Heartland Conference, United Church of Christ

United States

Van Haute Luc

General Manager

Caritas International Belgium

Belgium

Bishop Stephen Lowe

Catholic Diocese of Auckland

New Zealand

Bishop Joshua Louw

Bishop of Table Bay, Diocese of Cape Town

Anglican Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

Rev. Jan Lubbe

Moderator

Dutch Reformed Church in Southern Africa

South Africa

Eglantina Lula

Executive Director

YMCA Albania

Albania

Lachlan Mackay

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States





Sanvee Carlos Madjri

Secretary General

World YMCA

Switzerland

Rev. Oscar Madlala

Moderator

Maranatha Reformed Church of Christ (MRCC)

South Africa

Dr. Peter Makari

CMEP Board Representative

Global Relations Minister for the Middle East and Europe

Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and

United Church of Christ (UCC)

United States

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

SACC President and Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town

South Africa

Bishop Tracy S. Malone

President

Council of Bishops-United Methodist Church

United States

Catherine Mambwe

Field Apostle

Community of Christ

Zambia

Sr. Rosemary Mangan, RJM

Provincial Secretary & Councilor

Religious of Jesus and Mary, USA-Haiti Province

United States

Bishop Brian M. Marajh

Diocese of Kimberley and Kuruman, The Anglican Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

Sister Eileen Marnien, SSJ

President

Sisters of Saint Joseph Philadelphia

United States

Archbishop Joseph Matebane

President

Leadership Institute of Bishops and Apostles

South Africa

The Right Revd. Bishop Mthetheleli Charles May

Diocese of the Highveld

South Africa

Bishop Thulani Victor Mbuyisa

Diocese of Kokstad

South Africa

Ian McInnes

Tearfund New Zealand

Chief Executive Officer

New Zealand

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie

National Council of Churches USA

President and General Secretary

United States

Dr. Eli McCarthy

Co-founder of Christians for Ceasefire

United States

Pastor Jarrod McKenna

Pastor and Founding CEO of

CommonGrace.org.au

Steeple Church

Australia

Very Rev. Andrew McLellan, C.B.E.

Former Moderator of the General Assembly

Church of Scotland

United Kingdom

Sr. Carlos E Mejía

Apóstol

Comunidad de Cristo

Honduras

Danilo Mejía

General Secretary

YMCA Honduras

Hondorus

Mandisi Albert Mexico

President of the Presiding Elder’s Council

African Methodist Episcopal Church

South Africa

Venerable Bubele Mfenyana

Vicar-General

Diocese of Grahamstown

South Africa

Bishop Richard Michael

Secretary

CAIC and NRIC

South Africa

Sr. Pat Millen OSF

Justice and Peace Coordinator

Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia

United States

Catherine A. Minhoto, RSHM

Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Western American Area Leader

United States

Archbishop Mpho Joseph Mofokeng

Republican Free Church

South Africa

Bridget Moix

General Secretary

Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL)

United States

Rev. Shadrack Moloi

Bishop/Moderator

African Presbyterian Bafolisi Church (APBC)

South Africa

Jennifer Morin-Williamson

Sisters of the Precious Blood

Peace, Justice and Ecology Coordinator

United States

Father Claude Mostowik msc

President

Pax Christi Australia

Australia

Rev Dr Lungile Mpetsheni

General Secretary

Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa

South Africa

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana

General Secretary

South African Council of Churches (SACC)

South Africa

Sister Maryann Agnes Mueller

JPIC Coordinator

Felician Sisters of North America

United States

K. Scott Murphy

Counselor to the President

Community of Christ

United States

Presiding Bishop Nkosinathi Myaka

Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southern Africa

South Africa

Michael Nasello

Director

Passionist Solidarity Network

United States

Linus Ng

Executive Director

Charis

Singapore

Archbishop Thami Ngcana

General Secretary

Council of African Independent Churches

South Africa

Rev. B.M. Ngcayisa

Presbyterian Church of Africa

South Africa

Archbishop Linda Nicholls

Primate

Anglican Church of Canada

Canada

Dave Nii

Apostle

Community of Christ

United States

Archbishop William Nolan

President

Justice and Peace Scotland

Scotland

Sr. Rose Therese Nolta, SSpS

Holy Spirit Missionary Sisters

JPIC-USA

United States

Rev. Moss Ntlha

General Secretary

The Evangelical Alliance of South Africa

South Africa

Archbishop Frank Nubuasah

Catholic Diocese of Gaborone

Botswana

Rev. Pumla Nzimande

Presiding Bishop

The Methodist Church of Southern Africa

South Africa

Labib Nasir

General Secretary

YMCA Palestine

Palestine

Rev. Teresa Hord Owens

General Minister and President

Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada

United States

Sister Carolina Pardo

Coordinator Socio-eco justice and Peacemaking office

Sisters of Saint Francis, Rochester Minnesota

United States

Anne Peacey

Chair

National Justice and Peace Network

United Kingdom

Dr David Peoples

President

Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc.

United States

The Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath

Bishop of Liverpool

Church of England

United Kingdom

Bishop Nat Phomane

President

God’s Vineyard Church

South Africa

Rev. Dr. Tyrone S. Pitts

General Secretary (Emeritus)

Ecumenical Officer

Progressive National Baptist Convention Inc.

United States

Right Revd. Edwin Pockpass

Bishop

Anglican church Diocese of George South Africa

South Africa

Rev. Dr. David K. Popham

Conference Minister

Hawai‘i Conference, United Church of Christ

United States

Rev. Christo Present

Actuary

Calvyn Protestant Church of South Africa

South Africa

Reverend Shari Prestemon

Acting Associate General Minister & Co Executive for Global Ministries

United Church of Christ (UCC)

United States

Cardinal Alvaro Ramazzini

Bishop of Huehuetenango, Guatemala (Catholic)

Guatemala

Angela Ramirez

Apostol

Comunidad de Cristo

Republica Dominicana

Juljana Reso

Nacional Director

Caritas Albania

Albania

Sr Senaida Rivera, OP

Advisor

Tacoma Dominican Sisters

United States





Kirsty Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

Caritas Australia

Australia





Martha Inés Romero

Secretary General

Pax Christi International

Belgium

Rev Chris Rose

Director

Amos Trust

United Kingdom

Sebastian Rozario

Executive Director, Caritas Bangladesh

Caritas Internationalis

Bangladesh

Richard L. Santos

President & CEO

Church World Service

United States

Bishop Joseph M. Sephamola OMI

Bishop Chair of Caritas Lesotho

Lesotho

Viktor Serbulov

General Secretary

YMCA Ukraine

Ukraine

The Very Rev Canon Richard Sewell

Dean of St George’s College, Jerusalem

Israel/Palestine

Archbishop Selim Sfeir

President of Caritas Cyprus

Maronite Archbishop of Cyprus

Cyprus

Bishop Sithembele Sipuka

Bishop of Mthatha

Diocese of Mthatha

South Africa

Sr Maureen Shaughnessy, SC

General Superior

Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth

United States

Dr. Sr. Mary Shaw

Coordinator of Justice and Peace

Hospital Sisters of St.Francis

United States

Rev. Grace Shim

Executive Minister

Serve Globally – Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC)

United States

Arthur E Smith

Apostle

Community of Christ

Republica Dominicana

Dr. Andrea Smith

Co-Founder and Board Member

Evangelicals for Justice (E4J)

United States

Mkhuseli Sobantwana

Bishop

Anglican Church of Southern Africa – Diocese of Christ the King

South Africa

Rev. David A. Steele

General Secretary

Church of the Brethren

United States

Rt Revd Humphrey Southern

Principal

Ripon College Cuddesdon

United Kingdom

Rev. Bertram G Swartz

Synod Secretary

United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA

South Africa

Dr. Jer Swigart

Executive Director

Global Immersion

United States

Rev. Adam Russell Taylor

President

Sojourners

United States

Rev. Mareva Arnaud Tchong

President C12

Community of Christ

French Polynesia

Rev. Dr. Karen Georgia A. Thompson

General Minister and President

United Church of Christ

Obispo Carlos Jose Tissera

Presidente

Caritas Argentina

Argentina

The Right Reverend Rachel Treweek

Lord Bishop of Gloucester and Anglican Bishop for HM Prisons

Church of England

Bishop Duncan Tsoke

Bishop

Diocese of Kokstad

South Africa

Mr. Alveiro Valencia

National General Secretary

YMCA Colombia

Columbia

Heleen van den Berg

CEO

Cordaid

The Netherlands

Bishop Willem F. van Klinken

Member of Presiding Bishopric

Community of Christ

United States

Rev. Sandra María Van Opstal

Executive Director

Chasing Justice

United States

Marcus Van Wyk

National General Secretary/CEO

YMCA South Africa

South Africa





Bishop Erik Varden

Roman Catholic

Prelature of Trondheim

Norway

Stephen M. Veazey

President

Community of Christ

United States

Rev. Dr. Nioma Venter

General Secretary

Dutch Reformed Church

South Africa

Dr. Colin P. Watson, Sr.

Executive Director Emeritus

Christian Reformed Church North America (CRCNA)

United States

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Jo Bailey Wells

Deputy Secretary General

Anglican Communion Office

United Kingdom

Terry Wildman

Chief Director/President

Rain Ministries Inc.

United States

The Rt. Revd. Dr. Dagmar Winter

Bishop

Diocese of Ely

United Kingdom

Mgr Bernard de Clairvaux Toha Wontacien

Evêque du Diocèse

Diocèse de Djougou

République du Benin

Mary T. Yelenick

Main Representative to the United Nations

Pax Christi International

United States

Very Rev. Thomas Zain

Vicar General

Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

United States